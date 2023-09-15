Businesses from Dingle Peninsula in the USA to promote area

Businesses from the Dingle Peninsula are in the USA to promote the area.

They’re attending the Big E, an annual fair covering several states, which starts today and runs for 17 days.

Businesses and entertainers from the Dingle Peninsula are attending the Big E.

Advertisement

It’s the largest event of its kind on the eastern US seaboard, attracting visitors from New England, New York and beyond, who travel to West Springfield in Massachusetts for entertainment, food, shopping and more.

It had 1.67 million visitors last year, and this year it runs from today (FRIDAY) until October 1st.

Crafters, vendors, entertainers, education, and tourism representatives from the Dingle Peninsula will celebrate its sister city relationship and historical ties with West Springfield and the Western Massachusetts region.

Advertisement

These West Kerry businesses will exhibit in the Dingle Peninsula Cultural, Educational, Trade and Tourism Showcase at the Big E, and entertainers will perform at the event.

Research by Dingle Peninsula Tourism Alliance shows more than 55% of those who attend the Dingle Peninsula Showcase plan a trip to Ireland within the next three years.

Members of Kerry County Council will also visit The Big E as part of a delegation to the USA.

Advertisement

Businesses, craftsman and organisations representing the Dingle Peninsula at The Big E include:

Brian de Staic Jewellery

Celtic Gift House

Advertisement

Dingle Crystal

Sacred Heart University in Dingle campus

Dingle Linens

Advertisement

Dingle Distillery

Louis Mulcahy

Lisbeth Mulcahy

MyIrelandBox

Corca Dhuibhne Cultural Ambassador Jamie Ó Flannúra

The Irish Cultural Center of Western New England

Western Mass Tourism / Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau

Dingle Peninsula Tourism Alliance

Others involved in the Dingle Peninsula Showcase and the organisation and sponsorships of the ‘Halfway to Saint Patrick’s Day’ celebration include in Ireland - Kerry County Council, Údarás na Gaeltachta, NEWKD, Fáilte Ireland, and in Western Mass - West Springfield City Council, West Springfield Sister City Committee, Congressman Richard Neal’s Office, Irish Cultural Center of Western New England, West Springfield High School, Western Mass Tourism Organization and Eastern States Exposition.