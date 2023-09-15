Businesses from Dingle Peninsula in the USA to promote area

Businesses from the Dingle Peninsula are in the USA to promote the area.
They’re attending the Big E, an annual fair covering several states, which starts today and runs for 17 days.
Businesses and entertainers from the Dingle Peninsula are attending the Big E.
It’s the largest event of its kind on the eastern US seaboard, attracting visitors from New England, New York and beyond, who travel to West Springfield in Massachusetts for entertainment, food, shopping and more.
It had 1.67 million visitors last year, and this year it runs from today (FRIDAY) until October 1st.
Crafters, vendors, entertainers, education, and tourism representatives from the Dingle Peninsula will celebrate its sister city relationship and historical ties with West Springfield and the Western Massachusetts region.
These West Kerry businesses will exhibit in the Dingle Peninsula Cultural, Educational, Trade and Tourism Showcase at the Big E, and entertainers will perform at the event.
Research by Dingle Peninsula Tourism Alliance shows more than 55% of those who attend the Dingle Peninsula Showcase plan a trip to Ireland within the next three years.
Members of Kerry County Council will also visit The Big E as part of a delegation to the USA.
Businesses, craftsman and organisations representing the Dingle Peninsula at The Big E include:
Brian de Staic Jewellery
Celtic Gift House
Dingle Crystal
Sacred Heart University in Dingle campus
Dingle Linens
Dingle Distillery
Louis Mulcahy
Lisbeth Mulcahy
MyIrelandBox
Corca Dhuibhne Cultural Ambassador Jamie Ó Flannúra
The Irish Cultural Center of Western New England
Western Mass Tourism / Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau
Dingle Peninsula Tourism Alliance
Others involved in the Dingle Peninsula Showcase and the organisation and sponsorships of the ‘Halfway to Saint Patrick’s Day’ celebration include in Ireland - Kerry County Council, Údarás na Gaeltachta, NEWKD, Fáilte Ireland, and in Western Mass - West Springfield City Council, West Springfield Sister City Committee, Congressman Richard Neal’s Office, Irish Cultural Center of Western New England, West Springfield High School, Western Mass Tourism Organization and Eastern States Exposition.