A consultant who’s been suspended from University Hospital Kerry says he wants to go back to work.

Martin Schranz who’s a senior radiologist says he was suspended on December 22nd.

He says hospital management has not told him why he’s been suspended.

University Hospital Kerry says it cannot publicly comment on the contractual arrangements relating to any staff member.

Martin Schranz says he wants to return to his role as a consultant radiologist at UHK.