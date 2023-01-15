Surveys ongoing in development of bypasses for Abbeyfeale and Newcastle West

Surveys are ongoing in the development of bypasses for Abbeyfeale and Newcastle West.

The projects aim to relieve congestion for motorists travelling on the N21 Limerick to Tralee Road.

Both roads are at phase 3 design and environmental evaluation.

Both the N21 Abbeyfeale Road Scheme and N21 Newcastle West Road Scheme are expected to relieve congestion by bypassing the two towns, improving journey times and road safety.

Surveys have been and continue to be undertaken as part of this phase 3 design and environmental evaluation of the two road projects.

This phase began in 2022 and is expected to continue for two years.

These surveys will be considered in road designs, and the survey results will be included in an Environmental Impact Assessment Report, which will be submitted with planning documents in the next phase.

Barn owl surveys are complete, while ones on bats are ongoing, along with surveys on agronomy, which looks at crop production and soil management.