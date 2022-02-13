Advertisement
Support group formed for families affected by South Kerry CAMHS

Feb 13, 2022 17:02 By radiokerrynews
Support group formed for families affected by South Kerry CAMHS
A support group for families affected by the South Kerry CAMHS scandal has been formed.

Three representatives from affected families have formed the group, which can be used as a point of contact for parents.

It follows a report into South Kerry CAMHS, which found 'significant harm' was caused to 46 children due to inappropriate medication being prescribed by a junior doctor.

The Sunday Independent reports that the support group has been invited to address Fianna Fáil TDs in the Dáil by Dublin TD Jim O'Callaghan.

Affected families can contact the support group at the email address [email protected]

