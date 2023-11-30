SuperValu Dingle wins SuperValu Off-Licence of the Year award

SuperValu Dingle has won the overall SuperValu Off-Licence of the Year award.

The Dingle store was one of 27 finalists along with the SuperValu stores in Castleisland, Listowel, and Tralee, that had been chosen from 220 stores nationwide.

Tomás and Jim Garvey, Alan Kennedy, and Kevin O’Connor of SuperValu Dingle were presented with the Edward Dillon and Santa Rita Estates award at a ceremony in Kilkenny.

The prize includes a trip to Paris, a visit the home of Moët and Chandon, and the home of Hennessy in Cognac.