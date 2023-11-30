Advertisement
SuperValu Dingle wins SuperValu Off-Licence of the Year award

Nov 30, 2023
SuperValu Dingle wins SuperValu Off-Licence of the Year award
Overall Dingle Andy O'Hara of Edward Dillon, Overall Store Winners Jim Garvey, Kevin O'Connor, Tomas Garvey and Alan Kennedy of SuperValu Dingle, Kerry, Ciara McClafferty, Trading Director Musgraves and Terry Pennington of Santa Rita at the Edward Dillon &amp; Santa Rita Estates SuperValu Off Licence of the Year Awards
SuperValu Dingle has won the overall SuperValu Off-Licence of the Year award.

The Dingle store was one of 27 finalists along with the SuperValu stores in Castleisland, Listowel, and Tralee, that had been chosen from 220 stores nationwide.

Tomás and Jim Garvey, Alan Kennedy, and Kevin O’Connor of SuperValu Dingle were presented with the Edward Dillon and Santa Rita Estates award at a ceremony in Kilkenny.

The prize includes a trip to Paris, a visit the home of Moët and Chandon, and the home of Hennessy in Cognac.

 

