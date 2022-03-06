Super and luxury car show comes to Kerry

A super and luxury car show will come to Kerry next weekend.

The 2022 Bumblebee 1000 VIP Drive is a road trip exhibition which will showcase luxury and super cars such as Lamborghinis, McLarens and Bentleys.

The event is partnered with the Little Blue Heroes charity, which aims to help families of children undergoing long-term medical treatment for serious illnesses.

Advertisement

The cars will begin in Kildare on Saturday morning, before making their way down the country to finish up for the evening at the Gleneagle Hotel in Killarney at around 5:30pm.

The cars will be available to view until they leave Killarney at 10:30am on Sunday morning, and will drive through Tralee, before finishing up at the Dingle Skellig Hotel at 1:30pm.