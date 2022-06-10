Sunflower Day to raise vital funds for Kerry Hospice

Hospice Sunflower Day is taking place all over Kerry, today and tomorrow - the first since 2019.

Kerry Hospice Foundation volunteers will be selling sunflower merchandise around the county to raise vital funds.

They need to raise €600,000 a year to support the Specialist Palliative Care Services and the Home Care Services.

Funds raised will also be used to fund two 'Nurse prescribers', which will benefit the whole county.

Online donations are also welcome - Swift Donate Page link is https://www.idonate.ie/swift/Kerry SFD