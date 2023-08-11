Summonses issued to nine Kerry families last year for failing to send their child to school

Summonses were issued to nine different Kerry families last year, for failing to send their children to school.

They were part of the 177 summonses issued to families across Ireland by Tusla, the child and family agency.

According to new figures, the agency sent 52 summonses to parents or guardians in the first six months of this year, 32 for students in primary school, and 20 for those in secondary school.

Of those cases, 11 involved families in county Longford, ten in Meath and seven in Dublin.

For the whole of 2022, there were 125 separate summonses issued, with 76 of them for primary school children and 49 for students in secondary education.

Kerry was at the lower end of the national scale per county, with just nine summonses last year.

Schools are required by legislation to report poor attendance, including any case where a child has missed more than 20 days.

However, Tusla says absences don't always result in intervention, especially if explained by valid reasons, like illnesses or other family emergencies.

The Education Welfare Service has offices throughout Ireland, which offer support and guidance to parents over attendance issues.