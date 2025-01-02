Successful pilot of women founders in tech programme

A first of its kind initiative to advance 35 women founders in tech has been successfully piloted.

The Innovation Labs programme by TechFoundHer is an 8 week programme that helps women entrepreneurs to bring their tech ideas to life.

A highlight of the programme was the Belfast workshop, hosted at Ulster Bank Coworking HQ, focused on using low-code and no-code tools to create AI-powered technology products.

Facilitated by Laura Richards, a low code no code expert, the session demonstrated how founders can leverage available tools to build impactful tech solutions, even without a coding background. The workshop included hands-on activities, guiding participants through database design, building front-end screens, and creating their own AI-powered apps.

The final in-person workshop took place recently at Platform X, KPMG in Dublin and covered busting tech jargon, how to chart a product roadmap and an opportunity to craft and share product stories with funders and techies.

A team of tech champions from KPMG participated in the workshop along with Áine Denn, Jenny Ervine, Evelyn Nomoyo and Niamh Donnelly with support from Breda O'Callaghan of KPMG.

Speaking of the programme’s impact, Breda O'Callaghan, Managing Director at KPMG Ireland and head of KPMG’s Technology Enablement practice, said: "KPMG is passionate about supporting women in technology, both internally and externally.

“As a partner to TechFoundHer, we are delighted to support these founders as they develop their ideas into practical realities. Hosting these labs and acting as champions for the participants is something we are incredibly proud of."

TechFoundHer founder, Mairin Murray, said the feedback to the programme from the women has been incredible.

“They don’t want it to end. The women have been sharing with me how the Innovation Labs programme has broken down barriers for them. Demystifying the process of building a tech solution and busting tech jargon has been huge for them.

“The real game changer has been the realisation from founders that they can build their own prototype straight away and that nothing is holding them back.

“We’re supporting all women regardless of their tech background, and providing them with the tools they need to turn their ideas into usable products.

“You don’t need to be a coder to create a tech solution service - low code and no code tools is a game changer and making creating tech products accessible for everyone."

The TechFoundHer Innovation Labs Programme included in-person labs alternating between Dublin and Belfast, alongside online webinars and mentoring sessions. It was supported by InterTradeIreland (In partnership with Invest Northern Ireland and Enterprise Ireland) under the Shared Island Enterprise Scheme - with lead sponsor KPMG Ireland.

The virtual sessions covered a range of critical topics, from leveraging AI tools, bootstrapping to creating robust product roadmaps, and were facilitated by experts and women tech founders including Dr. Patricia Scanlon, Jenna Farrell, Jemma Simpson and Tina Calder. They provided participants with additional insights and practical guidance to complement their in-person learning experiences. The programme featured facilitators from TechFoundHer's global faculty of trainers, including leading industry leaders.

With a focus on fostering collaboration, innovation, and confidence, the Innovation Labs programme has provided participants with the practical skills and network necessary to navigate the tech world and bring their ideas to life. The conclusion of the programme marks the beginning of the next chapter for these women founders as they continue their journey in tech innovation.

For more information go to techfoundher.com