Over €3 million in funding announced for MTU

Nov 20, 2023 08:26 By radiokerrynews
Over €3 million in funding has been announced for the Munster Technological University.

It’s part of an allocation of €40 million announced for third level campuses across the country.

The capital funding will enable colleges to make improvements, including minor upgrades and refurbishments, accessibility upgrades, and investments in technology.

The grant will also allow colleges to make changes in energy efficiency and decarbonisation measures.

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Simon Harris, says this will allow universities to ensure their capital stock is fit-for-purpose and to operate sustainably.

