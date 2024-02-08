Advertisement
News

MTU allocated €14.6 million in research and innovation funding

Feb 8, 2024 10:50 By radiokerrynews
MTU allocated €14.6 million in research and innovation funding
Share this article

The Munster Technological University has been allocated €14.6 million in funding for research and innovation.

The funding is part of the TU RISE programme, which is designed to improve research functions in technological universities, and enhance engagements with their regions.

The MTU says its funding allocation will help scale up its research activities across all campuses.

Advertisement

It says students and staff will benefit from the planned establishment of an MTU-wide Research and Innovation Office, an MTU Graduate Research School, and other measures.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

37-year-old charged with double murder of father and daughter in Tralee house fire
Advertisement
Global Economic Summit expected to be held in Kerry every year
Tralee court told €1.1 million worth of suspected drugs could be oregano as analysis not yet completed
Advertisement

Recommended

Tralee based Premiere Financial partners with Fairstone Ireland
Increased listenership to Radio Kerry
Kieran Donaghy Israel call backed by Kerry councillor and basketball chair
New tenants in Kerry paying average of €250 more rent than existing tenants
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus