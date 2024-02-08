The Munster Technological University has been allocated €14.6 million in funding for research and innovation.

The funding is part of the TU RISE programme, which is designed to improve research functions in technological universities, and enhance engagements with their regions.

The MTU says its funding allocation will help scale up its research activities across all campuses.

Advertisement

It says students and staff will benefit from the planned establishment of an MTU-wide Research and Innovation Office, an MTU Graduate Research School, and other measures.