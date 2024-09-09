Advertisement
News

Substantial amount of cash and jewellery stolen in Listowel

Sep 9, 2024 15:45 By radiokerrynews
Substantial amount of cash and jewellery stolen in Listowel
Share this article

A substantial amount of cash and jewellery was stolen from a home in north Kerry last Friday (6th September).

Gardaí have issued an appeal for information concerning the burglary at Coilbee in Listowel.

They believe the thief gained entry via an open window, between 1:25pm and 4:10pm, before ransacking the home.

Advertisement

Community Garda Mary Gardiner says Listowel Gardaí are eager to receive information:

Listowel Gardaí can be contacted at 068 50820 or the Garda Confidential Line can be reached at 1800 666 111.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

More than 600 signatures collected to get Star Trek statue in Killarney
Advertisement
HSE launches 'Get up, Get dressed, Get moving' campaign to improve patient outcomes
Killarney Chamber says the town is set for a big retail boost in coming weeks
Advertisement

Recommended

More than 600 signatures collected to get Star Trek statue in Killarney
Paralympics Ireland confirm racist online abuse
HSE launches 'Get up, Get dressed, Get moving' campaign to improve patient outcomes
Pitch n putt review
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus