Substantial amount of cash and jewellery stolen in Listowel

A substantial amount of cash and jewellery was stolen from a home in north Kerry last Friday (6th September).

Gardaí have issued an appeal for information concerning the burglary at Coilbee in Listowel.

They believe the thief gained entry via an open window, between 1:25pm and 4:10pm, before ransacking the home.

Community Garda Mary Gardiner says Listowel Gardaí are eager to receive information:

Listowel Gardaí can be contacted at 068 50820 or the Garda Confidential Line can be reached at 1800 666 111.