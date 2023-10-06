Subsidiary of company behind Shannon LNG seeks pre-planning meeting with An Bord Pleanála

Radio Kerry understands that a subsidiary of New Fortress Energy has sought a pre-planning meeting with An Bórd Pleanála.

Last month, the planning body refused permission to New Fortress Energy to build a liquefied natural gas terminal on the Tarbert/Ballylongford landbank.

It’s understood this meeting was requested two weeks after planning was rejected for the terminal in North Kerry.

At the end of March, Shannon LNG was awarded a state contract by EirGrid, following a competitive auction process.

This was to deliver 400MW of electricity generation capacity at its proposed power plant.

It’s understood the pre-planning meeting relates to the construction of two electricity substations and a planned grid connection.