Advertisement
News

Subsidiary of company behind Shannon LNG seeks pre-planning meeting with An Bord Pleanála

Oct 6, 2023 13:17 By radiokerrynews
Subsidiary of company behind Shannon LNG seeks pre-planning meeting with An Bord Pleanála
Share this article

Radio Kerry understands that a subsidiary of New Fortress Energy has sought a pre-planning meeting with An Bórd Pleanála.

Last month, the planning body refused permission to New Fortress Energy  to build a liquefied natural gas terminal on the Tarbert/Ballylongford landbank.

It’s understood this meeting was requested two weeks after planning was rejected for the terminal in North Kerry.

Advertisement

At the end of March, Shannon LNG was awarded a state contract by EirGrid, following a competitive auction process.

This was to deliver 400MW of electricity generation capacity at its proposed power plant.

It’s understood the pre-planning meeting relates to the construction of two electricity substations and a planned grid connection.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Sinn Féin’s finance spokesperson denies private jet tax would hit Kerry golf tourism
Advertisement
Radio Kerry nominated 11 times in tonight’s IMRO Radio Awards
Kerry leaving cert student spoke at national ETB conference
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry leaving cert student spoke at national ETB conference
Kerry businesses honoured for Irish Made Awards
Sinn Féin’s finance spokesperson denies private jet tax would hit Kerry golf tourism
Killarney’s Tricel undertakes initiatives in sustainability drive
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus