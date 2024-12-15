Subsidence causing problems in assisted-living facility in Kerry

A HIQA inspector has found despite the residents of an assisted-living facility in Kerry receiving a very good quality service, subsidence in the building is a cause for concern.

The short-notice announced inspection of Rehab Group's Gortacoosh Accomodation Service took place on the 26th July.

The inspector reported the day-to-day care of residents in the centre was very good, supporting them to live in a tailored environment.

The Health Information and Quality Authority inspector spoke of the residents' satisfaction with their home; however she noted there were ongoing non-compliances in relation to structural subsidence in the flooring, gaps in the floor of the bathroom and kitchen, and stained and discolored bathroom flooring and fixtures.

Furthermore, gaps under at least six fire doors, apparently caused by the subsidence, could possibly compromise fire containment.

Although a survey indicated there was no immediate risk of further deterioration over the next 18 to 24 months, long-term structural works are necessary which would require the temporary relocation of the residents.

Short-term solutions including replacing stained flooring and toilet, and remedying gaps in the floor and gaps underneath fire doors were due to be completed by the fourth of October.

The housing association is proposing to build a hew house on the site as a permanent solution, for which they will seek planning before the end of June 2025.