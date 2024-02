Five Kerry students have been recognised for their culinary skills in the National Commis Chef Apprenticeship Showcase.

The students, who attend the Kerry ETB Monavalley Campus, received recognition in various categories.

Melissa Cahillane, Eoin McDonnell, Helen Davane, Adam David Nagy and Maria Elena Traynor received honours for their craftsmanship and culinary creations at the recent event in the Great Southern Hotel.