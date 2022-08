Students due to stay at an accommodation complex in Tralee have been told their places are no longer available to them.

The Kerry Lee Student Village was a long-standing complex catering for students at Munster Technological University.

However, the owners of the 54-bed village have decided to take back their houses 'for the purpose of long-term letting'.

USI President Beth O'Reilly says this isn't the first time this has happened: