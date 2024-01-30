Students across Kerry partake in Credit Union Schools Quiz 

Tralee's Cara Credit Union held its annual Noreen Lynch Schools Quiz last Saturday.
Over 80 teams from 43 schools across the county met in the MTU’s Kerry Sports Academy.
324 students took part in the quiz which was in English and Irish.
In the Under 11 category Spa National School won first place by a point, with Scartaglen National School taking second place and Scoil Lois Lellic in third.
Spa National School 1st place in the Cara Credit Union Quiz.
Pictured: Siobhan Donnelly Cara Credit Union pictured with Principal Peter Lenihan , Former principal Tom Crowley , and students Padraig Whelan, Tadhg Gilligan, Riain Murphy, Kate Finn
Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD.
Scartaglen National School 2nd place in the Cara Credit Union Quiz.
Philip Lynch and Siobhan Donnelly Cara Credit Union pictured with Lorraine Salmon and Diane Reidy are the parents and the boys names are: Cillian Cronin, Luke Salmon, Sé Harkin, Jamie Teahan.
Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD.
Listellick National School, Scoil Lios Lellic 3rd place in the Cara Credit Union Quiz.
Philip Lynch and Siobhan Donnelly Cara Credit Union pictured with Front row- Niamh Bolger, Rose Ahern, James Bolger and Eilís O Brien.
Back row- Bríd Ahern, Myrna Bolger .
Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD.
The Under 13 category saw Castlegregory take first place while two teams from Gaelscoil Mhic Easmainn came second and third.
Winners 1st place - Castlegregory National School - Pictured Teacher Sheilann Behan , John Prendergast Quiz Master , Siobhan Donnelly and Philip Lynch Cara Credit Unikon . Front Students : Eamonn Fitzgibbon , Kieran Flynn , Tadhg O'Neill , Evie Fields .
Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD .
Winner 3rd Gaelscoil Mhic Easmainn. Pictured Donal O'Sullivan Teacher , John Prendergast Quiz master , Siobhan Donnelly Cara , Philip Lynch Cara and Teresa N Ryle Gaelscoil Mhic Easmainn. Front: Mairead Ni Dhubhlainn; Jane Marie Ni Chantual; Conchur O'Riada; Elliott Hudson.
Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD.
Winner 3rd Gaelscoil Mhic Easmainn. Pictured Donal O'Sullivan, Philip Lynch, Siobhan Donnelly. Front Sean O'Loingsigh, Tadhg O'Se, Dara O'Conchubhair.
Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD