Students across Kerry partake in Credit Union Schools Quiz 

Tralee's Cara Credit Union held its annual Noreen Lynch Schools Quiz last Saturday.

Over 80 teams from 43 schools across the county met in the MTU’s Kerry Sports Academy.

324 students took part in the quiz which was in English and Irish.

In the Under 11 category Spa National School won first place by a point, with Scartaglen National School taking second place and Scoil Lois Lellic in third.

The Under 13 category saw Castlegregory take first place while two teams from Gaelscoil Mhic Easmainn came second and third.

