Strike action today could disrupt water supplies in Kerry

Households in Kerry and seven other local authorities around the country, may have their water supplies disrupted today - due to strike action by members of the Unite trade union.

Workers are seeking a commitment, that water staff transferring from local authorities to Uisce Éireann will retain their public service status.

The local authorities affected include Kerry as well as Carlow, Tipperary, Waterford, Cork City Council, Cork County Council, Fingal County Council, and South Dublin County Council

Unite Trade Union Coordinating Officer, Tom Fitzgerald says, while the action is regrettable, they will deal with emergencies.