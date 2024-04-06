Storm Kathleen causes damage across Kerry

Storm Kathleen is currently hitting Kerry and an Orange Wind Warning will continue to be in effect until 2pm, it will be followed by a status Yellow Warning which is valid all across Ireland until 8pm this evening.

Kerry County Council and Gardai are warning caution across the county.

Some reports this morning include

Lots of trees are down across South Kerry

There are Reports of fallen trees at:

Ballygamboon on N70 (Tralee-Castlemaine Road)

On the Kenmare side of Morley's Bridge

On the N70 at Lisardboula (near Farmer's Bridge)

Outside Barraduff on the main road to Killarney

At Blackwater Bridge on the main road

On the N70 Kinneigh to Ballinskelligs Road

On the Ardfert to Ballyheigue Road a tree down across road at the Creamery

On the Killarney Bypass near Fire Station

Near Rathmore on the N72

And on the Ardfert to Banna Road

There are also reports of fallen trees at

Woodline Cross, Kilcummin

Lawlor's Cross, Kilcummin

and in Firies village towards Farranfore

KCC says Crews will respond when safe to do so.

The public are asked to report issues to 066 7183588

Tralee Town Park and Playground will be CLOSED all day on Saturday

Electricity poles have fallen or partially fallen at Annadale near Killorglin and at Stradbally in west Kerry

There are reports a large branch is leaning onto road on the way into Firies on the Farranfore road

There are reports a powerline is hanging very low and falling on the Castlemaine to Firies road.