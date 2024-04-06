Storm Kathleen causes damage across Kerry

Storm Kathleen is currently hitting Kerry and an Orange Wind Warning will continue to be in effect until 2pm, it will be followed by a status Yellow Warning which is valid all across Ireland until 8pm this evening.
Kerry County Council and Gardai are warning caution across the county.
Some reports this morning include
Lots of trees are down across South Kerry
There are Reports of fallen trees at:
Ballygamboon on N70 (Tralee-Castlemaine Road)
On the Kenmare side of Morley's Bridge
On the N70 at Lisardboula (near Farmer's Bridge)
Outside Barraduff on the main road to Killarney
At Blackwater Bridge on the main road
On the N70 Kinneigh to Ballinskelligs Road
On the Ardfert to Ballyheigue Road a tree down across road at the Creamery
On the Killarney Bypass near Fire Station
Near Rathmore on the N72
And on the Ardfert to Banna Road
There are also reports of fallen trees at
Woodline Cross, Kilcummin
Lawlor's Cross, Kilcummin
and in Firies village towards Farranfore
KCC says Crews will respond when safe to do so.
The public are asked to report issues to 066 7183588
Tralee Town Park and Playground will be CLOSED all day on Saturday
Electricity poles have fallen or partially fallen at Annadale near Killorglin and at Stradbally in west Kerry
There are reports a large branch is leaning onto road on the way into Firies on the Farranfore road
There are reports a powerline is hanging very low and falling on the Castlemaine to Firies road.