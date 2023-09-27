Advertisement
Storm Agnes results in power outages and impact to Kerry Airport

Sep 27, 2023 13:43 By radiokerrynews
Photo: Pixabay
Storm Agnes has arrived in Kerry, bringing intense rainfall, strong winds and power outages.

Kerry is under orange warnings; a wind one until 5pm, and rain alert until 3pm.

Met Éireann is forecasting coastal and localised flooding, poor visibility, and difficult travel conditions.

Kerry County Council is reporting there’s a lot of surface water on roads, and that a number of fallen trees have been cleared so far.

The authority notes, however, that winds are picking up again, and extreme caution is required on all routes for the rest of the day.

Airports are being impacted by the weather, with Kerry Airport confirming the morning inbound Dublin flight was cancelled, and the incoming Faro flight was diverted to Dublin.

Cork Airport has also had some cancellations.

 

