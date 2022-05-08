There is still no access to abortion services for women in Kerry.

The HSE confirmed to the Mail on Sunday that women seeking an abortion in Kerry must travel outside the county to avail of services.

Abortion services commenced in Ireland over three years ago, after legislation was passed giving women the right to avail of them.

Advertisement

The paper reports that abortion services are also still unavailable in Tipperary, Kilkenny, Wexford, Donegal, east Galway, Cavan, Monaghan, and Laois.

The HSE reportedly confirmed three more hospitals will start offering terminations up to 12 weeks by the end of the year, but did not identify which hospitals.