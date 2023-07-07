Advertisement
News

Status yellow wind warning issued for Kerry from midnight

Jul 7, 2023 17:07 By radiokerrynews
Status yellow wind warning issued for Kerry from midnight Status yellow wind warning issued for Kerry from midnight
Share this article

Met Éireann has issued two status yellow weather warnings for 9 counties including Kerry.

From midnight, a yellow wind warning has been issued for Kerry, Munster, Carlow, Kilkenny and Wexford.

The alert remains in place until 10am tomorrow, with the forecaster advising there will be unseasonably strong winds

Advertisement

Meanwhile, from 6am the yellow wind warning will extend to the rest of the country, until midday tomorrow.

Met Eireann is warning of possibly falling branches and the gusts will be strongest near coastal areas.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus