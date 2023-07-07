Status yellow wind warning issued for Kerry from midnight

Met Éireann has issued two status yellow weather warnings for 9 counties including Kerry.

From midnight, a yellow wind warning has been issued for Kerry, Munster, Carlow, Kilkenny and Wexford.

The alert remains in place until 10am tomorrow, with the forecaster advising there will be unseasonably strong winds

Meanwhile, from 6am the yellow wind warning will extend to the rest of the country, until midday tomorrow.

Met Eireann is warning of possibly falling branches and the gusts will be strongest near coastal areas.