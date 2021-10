The status yellow wind warning issued for Kerry has been extended until 8pm this evening.

Met Éireann originally issued the alert for Kerry, Cork and Clare just before 9am this morning, before including the whole province.

It forecasts gusts of 90-110 km/hr this evening, with even stronger gusts on coasts and exposed hills.

Separate wind warnings are coming into effect for the rest of the 26 counties over the course of the evening.