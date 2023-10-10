Advertisement
Status yellow rainfall warning issued for Kerry

Oct 10, 2023 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Status yellow rainfall warning issued for Kerry
A status yellow rainfall warning has been issued for Kerry.

It’ll be in place from midnight tonight until midday tomorrow.

Met Éireann is predicting heavy rainfall with potential localised flooding.

