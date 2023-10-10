Status yellow rainfall warning issued for Kerry

A status yellow rainfall warning has been issued for Kerry.
It’ll be in place from midnight tonight until midday tomorrow.
Met Éireann is predicting heavy rainfall with potential localised flooding.
