Advertisement
News

Status yellow rain warning issued for Kerry

Feb 20, 2024 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Status yellow rain warning issued for Kerry
Share this article

A status yellow rain warning has been issued for Kerry.

It’ll come into place at 10 o’clock tonight and is valid until 8am tomorrow.

Met Éireann says there’ll be heavy rain at higher elevations in Kerry and west Cork overnight.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Defence Forces retrieved items of interest in follow up searches to drugs seizure as two Kerry men remain in garda custody
Advertisement
Kerry Traveller activist condemns far right attempts to pit minorities against each other
Almost 3,800 Kerry premises connected to National Broadband Plan as councillors voice concerns over slow speeds
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry workers invited to join Trade Union Week
Defence Forces retrieved items of interest in follow up searches to drugs seizure as two Kerry men remain in garda custody
TUI Members at MTU Kerry are protesting this lunchtime against regional disparities in pay and conditions
Almost 3,800 Kerry premises connected to National Broadband Plan as councillors voice concerns over slow speeds
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus