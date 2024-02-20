Status yellow rain warning issued for Kerry

A status yellow rain warning has been issued for Kerry.
It’ll come into place at 10 o’clock tonight and is valid until 8am tomorrow.
Met Éireann says there’ll be heavy rain at higher elevations in Kerry and west Cork overnight.
