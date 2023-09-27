Advertisement
News

Status Orange wind warning extended until 7pm for Kerry

Sep 27, 2023 18:02 By radiokerrynews
Status Orange wind warning extended until 7pm for Kerry
Share this article

 

Met Eireann's Status Orange wind warning has been extended until 7pm for Kerry

Kerry, Cork Tipperary, Waterford, Wexford, Wicklow and Kilkenny are worst affected by the tail end of Storm Agnes.

A status yellow wind warning remains in place for Munster, Leinster and Galway until midnight, as does a similar rain alert for Carlow, Dublin, Kilkenny, Wexford and Wicklow.

There have been reports of fallen trees and power outages, and forecaster Gerry Murphy says it'll be very wet until later tonight

 

 

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Almost 300 applications for the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant received by council
Advertisement
Elected councillors to write to Housing Minister requesting increase in social housing threshold
Kenmare suspension bridge closed due to flooding
Advertisement

Recommended

Kenmare suspension bridge closed due to flooding
Electricity outage update 5.30pm
Almost 300 applications for the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant received by council
Elected councillors to write to Housing Minister requesting increase in social housing threshold
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus