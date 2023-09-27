Status Orange wind warning extended until 7pm for Kerry

Met Eireann's Status Orange wind warning has been extended until 7pm for Kerry

Kerry, Cork Tipperary, Waterford, Wexford, Wicklow and Kilkenny are worst affected by the tail end of Storm Agnes.

A status yellow wind warning remains in place for Munster, Leinster and Galway until midnight, as does a similar rain alert for Carlow, Dublin, Kilkenny, Wexford and Wicklow.

There have been reports of fallen trees and power outages, and forecaster Gerry Murphy says it'll be very wet until later tonight