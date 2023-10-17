Status Orange rainfall warning in effect for Kerry until tomorrow afternoon

A Status Orange rainfall warning is in effect for Kerry and two other counties this morning.

It's set to remain in place for Kerry, Cork, and Waterford until 1 o'clock tomorrow afternoon, along with a Status Yellow rain warning for the rest of Munster and Kilkenny.

A Yellow warning will also come into place for Connacht between 12pm today and 1pm tomorrow.

Advertisement

Intense rain associated with Storm Babet is forecast to bring localised flooding, extremely difficult driving conditions and potentially dangerous sea and coastline conditions.

The Orange rain warning is valid until 1pm tomorrow.

Flood barriers were put up in Mallow and Fermoy in county Cork yesterday evening, while council crews from across all the impacted counties will be on standby today to deal with localised flooding.