Advertisement
News

State still awaiting confirmation on drugs seized in Knocknagoshel in February

Sep 10, 2024 17:23 By radiokerrynews
State still awaiting confirmation on drugs seized in Knocknagoshel in February
Share this article

The state is still awaiting certification that around €1.1 million of suspected cannabis seized in Knocknagoshel seven months ago is actually cannabis.

42-year-old father-of-four Peter Collins of Knocknagoshel village, is accused of the possession of the drugs for sale or supply.

He has been on bail since the beginning of February on the two drugs charges against him, and Sergeant Chris Manton said DPP directions in the case are not yet available.

Advertisement

Sergeant Manton said it is the certificate from Forensic Science Ireland to confirm the suspected drugs are cannabis that is awaited.

Mr Collins was remanded on continuing bail to Tralee District Court on October 2nd.

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Coroner's court anomaly still costing Kerry County Council hundreds of thousands yearly
Advertisement
Ballyseede Castle receive awards for sustainability and workplace culture
Three Kerry Supervalu stores nominated for Edward Dillon & Santa Rita Estates Off Licence of the Year Award
Advertisement

Recommended

Egan signs for Burnley
Coroner's court anomaly still costing Kerry County Council hundreds of thousands yearly
Major shortage of accommodation in Ballybunion for Listowel Race Week
Kerry councillors say under-investment no excuse for lack of communication from Uisce Éireann
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus