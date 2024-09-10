State still awaiting confirmation on drugs seized in Knocknagoshel in February

The state is still awaiting certification that around €1.1 million of suspected cannabis seized in Knocknagoshel seven months ago is actually cannabis.

42-year-old father-of-four Peter Collins of Knocknagoshel village, is accused of the possession of the drugs for sale or supply.

He has been on bail since the beginning of February on the two drugs charges against him, and Sergeant Chris Manton said DPP directions in the case are not yet available.

Sergeant Manton said it is the certificate from Forensic Science Ireland to confirm the suspected drugs are cannabis that is awaited.

Mr Collins was remanded on continuing bail to Tralee District Court on October 2nd.