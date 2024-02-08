Advertisement
State requires medical reports in case of man accused of serious assault in Ardfert

Feb 8, 2024 17:48 By radiokerrynews
State requires medical reports in case of man accused of serious assault in Ardfert
Tralee District Court has been told that the state requires medical reports before it can serve the book of evidence on a man accused of a serious assault in Ardfert.

A 49-year-old man faces two charges in relation to the alleged assault of a woman in her 40s last month.

He appeared at Tralee District Court this week before Judge David Waters.

It’s alleged that in the course of a fight, Hryhorii Sryotenko produced a large carving knife, in a manner likely to intimidate or capable of inflicting serious injury to another person.

It’s also alleged that Mr Sryotenko intentionally or recklessly caused serious harm to a woman in her 40s.

These alleged incidents occurred on the morning of Saturday, January 13th, at Banna Beach Holiday Homes in Banna, Ardfert.

Through a Russian-language interpreter in Tralee District Court, Mr Sryotenko was told that the book of evidence in his case is not ready yet.

Sergeant Chris Manton told the court that the book will not be available for a while, as medical reports are required due to the nature of the allegation.

He was remanded in custody for two weeks, to appear again at Tralee District Court via video link.

