State paid almost €30,000 to send Kerry representatives to US for St Patrick's Day

Jun 30, 2022 08:06 By radiokerrynews
Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry
The State paid almost €30,000 to send Kerry representatives to the United States for St Patrick's Day.

Minister for Education and Kerry TD Norma Foley went to Boston while Kenmare Senator Mark Daly travelled to Washington for the festivities.

The former Mayor of Kerry, meanwhile, travelled to New York.

The Department of Education paid over €17,000 to send Minister Norma Foley to Boston.

The Kerry TD was accompanied by the Secretary General of her department, as well as two advisors.

Over €3,000 was spent on air travel for the four, while accommodation costs totalled €5,489.78.

Over €8,200, meanwhile, was spent on transport in the USA for the four delegates throughout their stay.

Chairman of the Seanad Mark Daly's trip to the US cost the taxpayer almost €3,500.

Documents show hotel costs in Washington cost just under €1950, while a classic hotel room in Philadelphia cost €480.

An earlier FOI revealed that Kerry County Council paid over €7,000 to send former Mayor of Kerry, Jimmy Moloney, to New York and Kansas for St Patrick's Day.

 

