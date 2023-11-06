Stargazers in Kerry see Northern Lights in skies last night

Stargazers in Kerry were treated to sites of the aurora borealis last night.

The Northern Lights are the results of charged particles (protons and electrons) ejected from the sun’s atmosphere, colliding with gas particles in our atmosphere.

It commonly occurs in polar regions and Scandinavian countries, but has appeared in Irish skies a number of times this year.

A strong burst of aurora could be seen overhead in areas across Kerry last night.

Kevin Moynihan, who lives in Killarney, describes what he saw.