St Vincent de Paul in Kerry appealing for new volunteers

St Vincent de Paul in Kerry is appealing for new volunteers in the county.

Vice President of the Kerry and Cork region, Mary Frances Behan says last year the charity received 191,000 calls nationally, the highest on record.

They need volunteers for visitation, meals on wheels, fundraising, and the sorting warehouse in Tralee.

Ms Behan says the high cost of living is putting enormous stress on people, who are then seeking help from St Vincent de Paul.

She says this comes on top of the assistance the organisation is providing for refugees arriving from Ukraine.