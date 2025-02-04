SSE Thermal has committed to a €300 million investment to develop its new sustainable power station in Tarbert.

The company was granted planning permission by An Bórd Pleanála to build the new power station, following the closure of the original plant in 2023.

The Tarbert site has been generating electricity for over 50 years.

The first megawatt unit from the old Tarbert power station went into service in September 1969, but closed in 2023 in line with environmental requirements.

Following that, SSE Thermal also put in place a temporary power station adjacent to the former facility, to continue to provide electricity until no later than March 2028, at the request of Irish authorities.

The company was granted planning permission to build the new, permanent power station in Tarbert in October last year.

SSE Thermal says the flexible power generated at Tarbert will help to support Ireland’s energy security while delivering a renewables-led system.

The 300-megawatt plant will run on 100% sustainable biofuels, specifically hydrotreated vegetable oil, with the potential to convert to hydrogen.

SSE Thermal now says that it has made a final investment decision on the power plant, and its delivery will represent total capital expenditure of €300 million.

Enabling works are now underway ahead of full construction beginning later last year, and it’s expected to be finished in late 2027.

The company has selected Ansaldo Energia and Limerick-headquartered Atlantic Projects Company as its lead partners for the project.