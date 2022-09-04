Sports minister offers condolences to family of Jack de Bromhead

The Minister for Sport has extended his sympathies to the family of a 13-year-old jockey who died in mid-Kerry last evening.

Jack de Bromhead, son of leading horse trainer Henry de Bromhead, suffered fatal injuries in an accident while taking part in the Glenbeigh Races.

The accident occurred on Rossbeigh beach around twenty past five last evening; it’s understood the Waterford boy fell from his mount.

Advertisement

Jack de Bromhead received treatment at the scene from a doctor, emergency responders and other emergency services but was later pronounced dead.

Minister of State with responsibility for sport Jack Chambers said it was a sad and devastating tragedy.

He said thoughts and condolences were with the de Bromhead family at this time.

Advertisement

The parish priest of Glenbeigh is Fr Kieran O’Sullivan where prayers were offered for Jack and his family this morning at Mass.

Fr Kieran O’Sullivan says the community of Rossbeigh and Glenbeigh give their full support to the de Bromhead family and are heart-broken over the death of 13-year-old Jack.

Advertisement

Waterford councillor Frank Quinlan works in the racing industry and knows the de Bromhead family well.

Advertisement