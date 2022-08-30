Spending by tourists in Kerry fell by 46% last year

Spending by tourists in County Kerry fell by 46% last year, according to a new report from Fáilte Ireland.
It also shows a corresponding fall in the number of trips to the Kingdom, compared to pre-pandemic levels.
This new report from Fáilte Ireland looks at trips and spend by tourists, comparing 2019 before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, with last year.
It shows that in Kerry, the amount of money spent by tourists visiting Kerry fell by 46%, from €299 million in 2019, to €162 million last year.
This is below neighbours, Cork, which had an income on €167 million from tourism last year, a drop of 26% from 2019; however, this was the highest income of any county in Ireland.
The number of trips to the Kingdom fell from 1.1 million (1,105,000) in 2019 to 602,000 last year, down 46%.
The number of bed nights spent in Kerry went from 4.2 million (4,212,000) in 2019 to almost 2.3 million (2,289,000) last year, down 46%.
The length of time those tourists stayed, however, remained unchanged, at 3.8 nights.