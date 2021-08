The speed limit in Tralee and Killarney town centres has been reduced to 30 kilometres per hour.

The new lower limit will also apply in residential estates.

Signage has been erected by Kerry County Council with more planned to inform road users.

Advertisement

Gardaí say they will be monitoring and enforcing the new limit, which has been reduced from 50 kilometres per hour.

Garda Julianne Kelly explains the reason for the decision: