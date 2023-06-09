Speculation Rose of Tralee host Daithi Ó Sé could be joined by female co-host

There’s speculation there could be two presenters for this year’s televised Rose of Tralee selection nights.

The Rose of Tralee International Festival takes place from August 18th to 23rd.

The televised selection nights will take place on August 21st and 22nd at MTU’s Kerry Sports Academy.

Dáithí Ó Sé, who has presented the show since 2010, will host the event again this year.

However, there’s speculation he could be joined by a female co-host.

Radio Kerry News has commented the Rose of Tralee organisers for comment.