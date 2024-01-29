Specialised consultant to assess area impacted by mudslide in Ballymacelligot

A specialised geotechnical consultant will be appointed to assess an area impacted by a mudslide in Ballymacelligot.

This mudslide occurred in early January near the popular walking route of Glanageenty.

It resulted in the closure of the L-6519 between Glanageenty Car Park and Broughane Cross near the Captain Monteith Memorial Road.

Independent councillor Jackie Healy-Rae sought an update on the reports and recommendations have been made at the recent Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District meeting.

The council stated the consultant will assess the area to determine what practical steps can be taken to minimise the risk of a reoccurrence.