A road in Ballymacelligott which was closed following a mudslide will reopen this evening.

The mudslide resulted in the closure of the L-6519 between Glanageenty Car Park and Broughane Cross near the Captain Monteith Memorial Road; this is near the popular walking route of Glanageenty.

The council says the road will be closed to traffic over the next couple of days to facilitate works, but will re-open each evening.