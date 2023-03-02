Advertisement
Space craft en route to Space Station will be visible over Kerry skies

Mar 2, 2023 17:03 By radiokerrynews
SpaceX for NASA launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center launched at 12:34 a.m. EST time Thursday, March 2nd.The rocket carries NASA's crew of astronauts to the International Space Station. The crew includes NASA's Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg, United Arab Emirates' Sultan Al Neyadi and Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev. Launch viewed from the banks of the Indian River in Cocoa.
Two space craft on their way to the Space Station, will be visible over Kerry skies in the early hours of tomorrow morning.

The crew of four astronauts successfully launched from the Kennedy Space Centre in the early hours of this morning.

The space craft named 'Endeavour' is part of a fleet of spacecraft named 'Dragons', built by Space X  and Elon Musk.

At approximately 5.30 tomorrow morning, the two craft will fly close to the Kerry coast and will be visible as two separately moving stars.

They will appear from the west and move towards the east, on their journey towards the Space Station.

 

