Space craft en route to Space Station will be visible over Kerry skies

Two space craft on their way to the Space Station, will be visible over Kerry skies in the early hours of tomorrow morning.

The crew of four astronauts successfully launched from the Kennedy Space Centre in the early hours of this morning.

The space craft named 'Endeavour' is part of a fleet of spacecraft named 'Dragons', built by Space X and Elon Musk.

At approximately 5.30 tomorrow morning, the two craft will fly close to the Kerry coast and will be visible as two separately moving stars.

They will appear from the west and move towards the east, on their journey towards the Space Station.