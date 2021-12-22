Advertisement
SouthDoc will provide urgent medical care for nine-day period over Christmas

Dec 22, 2021 17:12 By radiokerrynews
SouthDoc will provide urgent medical care for nine-day period over Christmas
SouthDoc will provide urgent medical care for a nine-day period between Christmas Eve and January 4th.

The out-of-hours GP service will begin at 1pm on Christmas Eve and continue full time until 8am on December 29th.

It will operate from 6pm on December 29th and 30th, as all GP services will be open as normal on those days.

From December 31st SouthDoc will again operate from 1pm and the service will remain operating full time until January 4th.

Director of SouthDoc Dr Gary Stack paid tribute to all staff for providing this service over Christmas.

Dr Stack says the pandemic has presented challenges, but says 25% of patients are still physically seen by GPs:

The full list of SouthDoc opening hours can be seen here.

SouthDoc can be contacted on 0818 355 999.

