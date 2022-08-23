SouthDoc testing text service to support people who are deaf or hard of hearing

SouthDoc is testing a text service, which would support people who are deaf or hard of hearing.

The out-of-hours GP service says it’s had significant engagement with Chime, a representative body for the deaf community, in an effort to put a system in place.

This is to ensure the appropriate processing of calls through SouthDoc.

The system is undergoing a test environment, with the aim of rolling it out fully once that’s complete.

Fianna Fáil councillor Johnnie Wall previously called on SouthDoc to establish a text service, to cater for people who are deaf or hard of hearing.