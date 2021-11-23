SouthDoc number has changed

The phone number for the out-of-hours GP service for Kerry and Cork has changed.

SouthDoc's new number is 0818 355 999.

The service says its 1850 number will be disconnected and will no longer be accessible from January 1st.

SouthDoc says its new number is operational and should be used from now on.

The change is being made after the communications regulator, ComReg, decided to simplify the system which provides non-geographic numbers such as those beginning with 1800 or 1850.