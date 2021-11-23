Advertisement
News

SouthDoc number has changed

Nov 23, 2021 17:11 By radiokerrynews
SouthDoc number has changed SouthDoc number has changed
Share this article

The phone number for the out-of-hours GP service for Kerry and Cork has changed.

SouthDoc's new number is 0818 355 999.

The service says its 1850 number will be disconnected and will no longer be accessible from January 1st.

Advertisement

SouthDoc says its new number is operational and should be used from now on.

The change is being made after the communications regulator, ComReg, decided to simplify the system which provides non-geographic numbers such as those beginning with 1800 or 1850.

 

Advertisement

 

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus