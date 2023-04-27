Advertisement
News

SouthDoc hours in Listowel will be reviewed if numbers attending increase

Apr 27, 2023 17:04 By radiokerrynews
SouthDoc hours in Listowel will be reviewed if numbers attending increase SouthDoc hours in Listowel will be reviewed if numbers attending increase
Share this article

The SouthDoc service in Listowel will be reviewed, if there’s an increase in the number of patients accessing it to ensure the service is appropriate.

That’s according to Cork Kerry Community Healthcare.

The issue of the service’s opening hours was raised at the recent HSE South Regional Health Forum meeting by Fine Gael councillor Michael Foley.

Advertisement

Councillors in the Listowel Municipal District have previously called for a meeting with SouthDoc to discuss issues surrounding the service in the North Kerry area.

They’ve called for the hours to be extended and raised concerns regarding how the service operated throughout the winter.

At the recent Health Forum meeting councillor Michael Foley asked when the full out-of-hours GP service would be returned to the SouthDoc centre in Listowel.

Advertisement

In response, Cork Kerry Community Healthcare stated the out-of-hours service in Listowel had been curtailed at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

When it reopened in September 2021, it operated Monday to Friday in the same way as it always did, however, the Saturday hours were changed to 9am to 5pm and on Sundays and Bank Holidays it now operates from 9am to 1pm.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare says SouthDoc has advised they’re continuing to monitor the demand for the service and if there’s an increase in the patients accessing the service, they will review it to ensure the appropriate service is available.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus