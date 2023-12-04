Advertisement
News

SouthDoc denies reports it's planning to close Listowel centre

Dec 4, 2023 13:12 By radiokerrynews
The out-of-hours GP service for Kerry and Cork is denying reports it's planning to close its Listowel centre.

Kerry Sinn Féin politicians say they were informed of a meeting with GPs who run the service, with a decision being made to close the Listowel facility.

SouthDoc says it’s in the process of setting up a dedicated house call division in Kerry.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly and his party colleague, councillor Tom Barry received information a meeting was held last week with GPs who run the service, and a decision was made to close the Listowel facility.

When contacted by Radio Kerry News, SouthDoc said the Listowel centre isn’t being closed.

It's establishing a separate dedicated house call division in Kerry to care for patients who can’t make it into SouthDoc centres; this service already operates in Cork.

SouthDoc said there will be an amalgamation of cells - that is GPs who are part of SouthDoc - as the number of cells in Listowel/North Kerry isn’t sustainable.

Cllr Tom Barry has concerns about the future of the Listowel SouthDoc centre, noting that separate sources informed Sinn Féin of the vote to close the centre.

He says Health Minister Stephen Donnelly had given assurances about the future of the SouthDoc centre in Kanturk in North Cork earlier this year, but it has since been closed.

 

