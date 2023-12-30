South/South West Hospital group appeals for people to only present in ED in emergency situations

Hospitals in the South/ South West Hospital group, are seeing an increase in people with respiratory illnesses presenting in emergency departments.

The demand is very steep, therefore the advice is that people should present only in emergency departments for major health emergencies.

In non-emergency situations, people are advised to seek care in some of the following ways; local pharmacist, local GP, South Doc and Injury Units in Cork City, Bantry and Mallow.

Emergency Departments are open 24/7 and all emergency and time-critical care for the sickest patients will be prioritised.