Advertisement
News

South/South West Hospital group appeals for people to only present in ED in emergency situations

Dec 30, 2023 12:11 By radiokerrynews
South/South West Hospital group appeals for people to only present in ED in emergency situations
Share this article

Hospitals in the South/ South West Hospital group, are seeing an increase in people with respiratory illnesses presenting in emergency departments.

The demand is very steep, therefore the advice is that people should present only in emergency departments for major health emergencies.

In non-emergency situations, people are advised to seek care in some of the following ways; local pharmacist, local GP, South Doc and Injury Units in Cork City, Bantry and Mallow.

Advertisement

Emergency Departments are open 24/7 and all emergency and time-critical care for the sickest patients will be prioritised.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

14% increase in call-outs for Kerry Fire Service this year
Advertisement
Auctioneer says planned large-scale housing projects show confidence in Kerry housing market
Gardaí appeal for information following fatal collision near Abbeydorney
Advertisement

Recommended

Connacht and Munster name teams for New Year's Day clash
14% increase in call-outs for Kerry Fire Service this year
Auctioneer says planned large-scale housing projects show confidence in Kerry housing market
South Kerry Football Final today
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus