South Kerry woman takes up position as CEO of the Institute of Directors

Jul 21, 2022 13:07 By radiokerrynews
South Kerry woman takes up position as CEO of the Institute of Directors
Caroline Spillane CEO, Institute of Directors in Ireland - July 2022
The Institute of Directors in Ireland has announced that Caroline Spillane has taken up her position as CEO of the organisation today.

Ms Spillane is from Templenoe.

She’s a former director general of Engineers Ireland – the first female to hold this position – and past CEO of the Medical Council.

President of the Institute of Directors Imelda Reynolds says: “We are delighted to have a person of Caroline’s calibre join us as CEO.  Caroline is an accomplished leader who has wide expertise in strategic planning and delivery of results.  She is well positioned to further build the IoD and to bring the Institute forward for the benefit of our members and business leaders in Ireland.”

Ms Spillane served as a board member of the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA), ESB Networks and Irish Manufacturing Research.

She is also a member of the 30% Club, a campaign which is led by a group of business chairpersons and CEOs taking action to increase gender diversity on boards and senior management teams.

