South Kerry was the warmest place in the country yesterday.

Met Eireann’s weather station in Cahersiveen, Valentia Observatory, recorded a high of 27.9 degree Celsius yesterday.

Shannon Airport also had the same temperature reading.

There were over 11 and a half hours of sunshine yesterday at the South Kerry weather station.

Carlow Weather, which monitors temperatures nationally, had a reading of 28.7 degrees in Kerry yesterday.