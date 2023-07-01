South Kerry siblings sentenced for fraud in New York

A brother and sister from South Kerry have been sentenced in New York in relation to a fraudulent payroll scheme.

Ballinskelligs native Dónal O’Sullivan who a was co- founder of Navillus, a major New York construction company, has been given a six month jail term.

His sister Helen O’Sullivan, was also sentenced, in relation to the payroll scheme that defrauded unions of funds intended for the benefit of union workers.

61-year-old, Donal O’Sullivan was sentenced to six months in prison, for his role in the fraudulent payroll scheme.

He was also sentenced to two years supervised release once his sentence is served, and 100 hours of community service to be carried out during that time.

Mr O’Sullivan was fined $1,100 and can remain on bail ahead of the jail term, which is scheduled to begin in November.

His sister, Helen O’Sullivan¸ who ran Navillus’s payroll department, was given two years' probation, with a special condition that she provide 100 hours of community service.

The 62-year old was also fined $5,000.

The Irish Examiner reports that United States District Court Judge, Pamela Chen, said she had taken into account the huge volume of letters of support submitted on behalf of the defendants.

The judge also said she intends to revisit the sentence handed down earlier this week to former Navillus’ financial controller, Pádraig Naughton.

Adding, she would “re-open the sentence”, to make it more commensurate with the O’Sullivans.