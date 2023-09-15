Advertisement
News

South Kerry road to close for seven weeks to replace aged water mains

Sep 15, 2023 13:12 By radiokerrynews
South Kerry road to close for seven weeks to replace aged water mains
Share this article

A South Kerry road is to close for seven weeks to replace aged water pipes.

Uisce Éireann, in partnership with Kerry County Council, is to lay over 3km of new water mains in Maulin, Cahersiveen.

Ward and Burke Construction Ltd will carry out the works, which will result in an improved water supply for customers with less disruption due to bursts and leakage.

Advertisement

From next Monday (September 18th) to November 11th, the road will be closed from the Tullig junction on the N70 (opposite the Ring of Kerry Equestrian Centre) to the T-junction at Kealafreaghane West.

Diversions will be in place but local and emergency traffic will be facilitated.

Local diversions will be in place during will be in place during this time along the N70 (opposite the Ring of Kerry Equestrian Centre) to St Finian’s Church crossroads. The diversion will continue onto the L4010 towards Mastergeehy and divert at the crossroads towards Inchivata.

Advertisement

Local and emergency traffic will always be maintained for duration of overall project.

The works may involve some short-term water interruptions but customers will be given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice.

Customers can phone Uisce Éireann on 1800 278 278 if they have any questions about the project or check out the Water Supply Updates section of the Uisce Éireann website for regular updates.

Advertisement

For more information visit www.water.ie/projects-plans/national-projects/leakage-reduction-programme/

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Minister criticised for not publishing security of energy supply review after Kerry LNG project refused planning permission
Advertisement
Huge opportunity for MTU to provide courses to develop necessary skill-sets for Astellas Pharma
Tralee man who dined in Bordeaux restaurant at centre of botulism investigation counts his blessings
Advertisement

Recommended

Alexander Arnold to miss Liverpool's meeting with Wolves
Minister criticised for not publishing security of energy supply review after Kerry LNG project refused planning permission
Danish Leader On Day One Of BMW PGA Championship
Sancho Trains Alone Until Ten Hag Rift Resolves
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus