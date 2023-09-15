South Kerry road to close for seven weeks to replace aged water mains

A South Kerry road is to close for seven weeks to replace aged water pipes.

Uisce Éireann, in partnership with Kerry County Council, is to lay over 3km of new water mains in Maulin, Cahersiveen.

Ward and Burke Construction Ltd will carry out the works, which will result in an improved water supply for customers with less disruption due to bursts and leakage.

From next Monday (September 18th) to November 11th, the road will be closed from the Tullig junction on the N70 (opposite the Ring of Kerry Equestrian Centre) to the T-junction at Kealafreaghane West.

Diversions will be in place but local and emergency traffic will be facilitated.

Local diversions will be in place during will be in place during this time along the N70 (opposite the Ring of Kerry Equestrian Centre) to St Finian’s Church crossroads. The diversion will continue onto the L4010 towards Mastergeehy and divert at the crossroads towards Inchivata.

Local and emergency traffic will always be maintained for duration of overall project.

The works may involve some short-term water interruptions but customers will be given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice.

Customers can phone Uisce Éireann on 1800 278 278 if they have any questions about the project or check out the Water Supply Updates section of the Uisce Éireann website for regular updates.

For more information visit www.water.ie/projects-plans/national-projects/leakage-reduction-programme/